A party to celebrate 90 years, no small achievement

PARTY TIME: Pauline Dahl hopes to see some new faces for the 90th birthday party.

THE chance to meet new people, win a prize and indulge in chocolate mud- cake are some of the reasons to attend the local Country Women's Association morning tea this Thursday.

That and the fact the association will be celebrating 90 years of operation, which in itself an impressive feat.

Pauline Dahl has lived in Miriam Vale since 1960 and has recently been made president of the branch Miriam Vale - Bororen.

"We'd just like as many people to come, who'd love to come, (on Thursday),” she said.

The morning tea will include cakes, sandwiches, slices, and of course, birthday cake.

There will be a raffle drawn, with the prize being a hand knitted knee rug and raffle tickets are only 50c each.

Mrs Dahl said it will be all home-cooked food and kids are most welcome.

She says the QCWA is facing tough times with membership dwindling in many regions.

"A lot of the smaller branches are closing down. I think it's gradually dying, Brisbane are doing their best to try to keep it going,” she said.

She suggested a reason for this decline may be that women have more commitments now than they did in the days when the QWCA flourished.

"Years ago the women didn't have much entertainment to go to, and it just brought country women together,” she said.

"I think it's more popular out further west (still).”

Mrs Dahl said if people couldn't make it to the morning tea they were still welcome to attend the regular craft mornings each Thursday.

"We are trying to get people to come and join, we just bring our own craft and have a cup of tea and talk.

"Some ladies like to talk about their problems, which is good,” she said.