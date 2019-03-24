Menu
Blake Ferguson races away after taking an intercept.
Rugby League

The eight-minute period that broke Bulldogs’ hearts

by John Dean
24th Mar 2019 5:53 PM

Parramatta blew Canterbury away in the second half of their clash at ANZ Stadium to win 36-16.

 

The Bulldogs had a 10-0 lead early on, before the Eels rallied to be 12-10 ahead at halftime.

 

But it's what happened after the break that broke the Bulldogs' backs.

 

 

The blue and golds added another try to Clint Gutherson in the 42nd minute to extend their lead by eight points.

 

Just four minutes later, Blake Ferguson snatched an intercept and raced 90 metres to bag his second try of the day.

 

Blake Ferguson pinches an intercept.
Another four minutes past and the score was suddenly 30-10 after Shaun Lane pinched a rogue offload and ran 50 metres to score near the sticks.

 

"This is a nightmare for the Bulldogs," Fox League commentator Andrew Voss exclaimed.

 

"What is going on here?

 

"(The Eels) have won lotto twice on the one day."

 

Shaun Lane races away after taking an intercept.
Co-commentator Michael Ennis added: "It's absolute danger signs for the Bulldogs.

 

"It was exactly what unfolded at Mt Smart Stadium last week where they were in the game in that opening 20 minutes and then it all just capitulated and the Warriors ran riot."

 

Ferguson was exceptional for the Eels, running for a whopping 272 metres from 17 runs, while also having nine tackle busts, two linebreaks and one try assist.

blake ferguson canterbury bulldogs clint gutherson nrl parramatta eels rugby league
News Corp Australia

