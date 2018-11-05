A new place online for students to compare tertiary courses

COURSE SEEKER: Gladstone region students have a new way to compare post-secondary courses.

COURSE SEEKER: Gladstone region students have a new way to compare post-secondary courses. Jacob Ammentorp Lund

GLADSTONE region school leavers have a new place to look for information about post-secondary education.

The Course Seeker website was launched last Thursday, and is part of a federal government initiative to develop a national tertiary admission information platform, offering information on more than 7000 higher education courses.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the website would allow prospective undergraduate students to compare and apply for courses they believe are suited for them.

"This website provides students with transparent, independent and unbiased information,” Mr O'Dowd said.

He also said the website will be a major help to students living in rural and regional communities who are unable to attend university open days in person.