Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURSE SEEKER: Gladstone region students have a new way to compare post-secondary courses.
COURSE SEEKER: Gladstone region students have a new way to compare post-secondary courses. Jacob Ammentorp Lund
News

A new place online for students to compare tertiary courses

Mark Zita
by
5th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

GLADSTONE region school leavers have a new place to look for information about post-secondary education.

The Course Seeker website was launched last Thursday, and is part of a federal government initiative to develop a national tertiary admission information platform, offering information on more than 7000 higher education courses.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the website would allow prospective undergraduate students to compare and apply for courses they believe are suited for them.

"This website provides students with transparent, independent and unbiased information,” Mr O'Dowd said.

He also said the website will be a major help to students living in rural and regional communities who are unable to attend university open days in person.

course seeker education gladstone region tertiary study
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    State Govt approves $1.2b Hummock Hill resort

    premium_icon State Govt approves $1.2b Hummock Hill resort

    Council News EXCLUSIVE: THE State Government will today announce the approval of a $1.2-billion tourism project, overturning a decision made by Gladstone Regional Council.

    20 years of transporting Central Queenslanders by rail

    premium_icon 20 years of transporting Central Queenslanders by rail

    News The Electric Tilt Train brought many benefits to the community.

    HEAT WARNING: Why your pets need to stay cool this summer

    premium_icon HEAT WARNING: Why your pets need to stay cool this summer

    News The shocking statistic on the number of deaths due to heat stress.

    Judges stunned at students' Lego robotic efforts

    premium_icon Judges stunned at students' Lego robotic efforts

    News 200 people cheered on 130 students at the First Lego League.

    Local Partners