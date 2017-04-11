A new Night Owl looks for interest

Gladstone Central shopping centre is on the market including the cinema, spotlight, NightOwl and Subway.

THE chance to get involved in one of Queensland's most popular franchises could become your reality.

A new NightOwl centre will be built at Chapman's Plaza, according to Night Owl franchise manager John Marshall.

"We have a new site in Gladstone,” Mr Marshall said.

"There are lots of people looking at the moment, it's a bit of a process.”

Mr Marshall said the new centre is an established centre but it is a new site for the company.

The new NightOwl centre will be located near Bunnings at Dawson Hwy.

"The centre is already built, but the shop isn't,” Mr Marshall said.

Currently looking for expressions of interest, the franchise manager said there had been some local interest to take over the new convenience store.

Mr Marshall said it could take anywhere from between two and six months for the company to find a new franchisee.

According to a Facebook post by NightOwl Convenience page, the new franchisee did not necessarily need previous retail experience but instead needed motivation and entrepreneurial skills.

The company was established in 1987 and the Queensland-born convenient store made its debut in the Brisbane suburb of New Farm.

With 68 stores across Queensland and New South Wales, there is currently only one NightOwl store within the Gladstone region, at Dawson Rd.