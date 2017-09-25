A new job and new opportunities

SO LONG NATALIE: Librarian Natalie Hinde is spreading her wings and leaving town for a new job.

LONG-TERM Gladstone resident, Natalie Hinde, is spreading her wings and leaving town for a new job in Gracemere, at a Rockhampton Regional Council Library.

The thirty year old university graduate has worked for almost six years at Gladstone City Library.

"Some of the kids that come to my story time session, I've known them since they were babies and now they are getting ready to go to prep, so I'm going to miss seeing them growing up,” Natalie said.

Despite sadness at what she will leave behind, she says she is looking forward to the new job where she will have increased responsibilities.

Her supervisor in Gladstone, young people's librarian, Bettina Nissen said she had been a pleasure to work with.

"Natalie plays the guitar so doing story times together has been an absolute joy,” she said.

"She's also a great dancer, ...she's really great at getting the children up and participating.

"We are going to miss her, she's got lots of enthusiasm and lots of great ideas.”

Natalie, who completed her degree last year while working, said she had enjoyed many elements of her role in Gladstone's principal library.

"I like working with the public, I really like working with the kids (on all the kids activities).”

"When you're working with the public they come with you for a questions ...you get to find that particular resource.”

She remembers being excited on her first day at the library.

"I really wanted a job in a library. I applied all over east Australia,” she said.

"I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

Her workmates organised a game of laser tag and a restaurant dinner on Friday night to farewell her.

natalie starts her new job on October 3.