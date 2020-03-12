A new hospital bed for families’ goodbyes

Gladstone Hospital palliative care staff members Deb Norman and Sharon Curr are delighted the unit's new cuddle bed is giving extra comfort to patients and families.

PATIENTS and families preparing for their final goodbyes will have a new more comfortable space at Gladstone Hospital.

In the palliative care room a new “cuddle bed” has been purchased to allow families opportunity to share cuddles and comfort in a homely, non-clinical environment.

Acting nurse unit manager of cancer care Lesley Whyte said the oversized bed was one of only a handful in Queensland hospital palliative care units.

“We know closeness is so important to palliative care patients and their families,” Ms Whyte said.

“Rather than standing or sitting on a chair and being limited to hand-holding, loved ones can now lie on the bed and get really close.

“That opportunity for touch and holding is really special and families who have used the bed say it has given them immense comfort.”

Wider than a standard hospital bed, the cuddle bed has hi-tech features such as electronic controls, smart scales, increased weight capacity and ergonomic positioning. The ability to adjust the bed’s width, as well as height, ensures it is safe for nursing staff as well as the patient and family.

Ms Whyte said Gladstone Hospital’s palliative care unit was grateful for donations that made the purchase of the cuddle bed possible.