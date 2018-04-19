New fish species found off Gladstone shores has been named

DISCOVERIES: Jeff Johnson has identified eight new species of sand perch in the past year.

DISCOVERIES: Jeff Johnson has identified eight new species of sand perch in the past year. Contributed

IT SAT preserved in a specimen jar for more than three decades, nameless, but at last, a fish caught off the coast of Gladstone has been given a scientific name and officially described.

The fish in question was pulled from a depth of about 400m in waters off Saumarez Reef, in 1985.

Jeff Johnson, ichthyologist at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, said it was caught by the CSIRO who were trawling for lobsters at the time.

Mr Johnson was tasked with naming and describing the specimen which he obtained from a storage site in a CSIRO lab in Hobart.

He has identified it as a type of sand perch and given it the name Parapercis imamurai - Imamura's Sand Perch, after a Japanese world expert on the flathead family.

Imamaura's Sand Perch is distinguished by several dark bars along the side of its body, the rest of the fish is a pinkish red - a normal colour for fish living in deep water where other colours get filtered out.

"It has very large eyes on it, and one of its closest relatives is a fish in New Zealand called the blue cod - it's a highly prized fish for eating," Mr Johnson said

He said the new fish was quite likely tasty too but a bit on the small side.

Mr Johnson published his findings in the journal Zootaxa last month.

In the past 12 months he has described eight new species of sand perch and says there's still plenty more fish in the sea. Other animals as well.

"There are people here at the museum who are discovering lots of new animals," he said.

"Last year there were some hundreds of species described by staff."

Mr Johnson is working on describing another deep water fish species found off Gladstone's coast, a cod specimen caught south east of the Swain Reefs.

He said people were welcome to contact the museum if they wanted help to identify an unusual organism.