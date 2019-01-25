A new but familiar name gracing pages of Real Estate Guide

NEW COLUMNIST: Real estate agent Alicia Williams is the new REIQ chair for Gladstone, and will write a new column for The Observer.

NEW COLUMNIST: Real estate agent Alicia Williams is the new REIQ chair for Gladstone, and will write a new column for The Observer. Mike Richards GLA260218AWIL

THERE is a new but familiar name gracing the pages of The Observer's real estate guide.

From tomorrow Real Estate Institute of Queensland Gladstone chairwoman Alicia Williams will publish a new column giving industry advice and tips for prospective buyers and sellers.

"Content writing is something I do a bit of,” Ms Williams said. "I actually really enjoy it.”

Ms Williams said she hoped to present educational and relevant content to the Gladstone community.

"There's going to be helpful tips from a real-estate perspective,” Ms Williams said.

"What we'd like to do is also start talking about more 'taboo' topics and get people thinking about their experiences with real estate and property in general.

"For the readership, it won't be the 'same-old, same-old' that's heard from real estates before.”

Last year Ms Williams was appointed the REIQ Gladstone chairwoman.

"It's been a really good opportunity to represent agents in our area, not only to help with training and education but just to collectively work more as an industry group.” she said.

"Rather than working against each other (we try to) look at ways to work together.”

Initially an accountant and mortgage broker Ms Williams made the leap to real estate - opening Locations Estate Agents in October 2013.

She said she believed the Gladstone real estate market was in a state of recovery.

"The REIQ publishes a quarterly report on the whole state - and a lot of agencies in Gladstone have reported in the last few quarters that vacancy rates are sitting at 3-4 per cent and improving,” Ms Williams said.

"We're seeing a confident sentiment return to our market as well and that's obviously good news for Gladstone.

"We are looking at a more long-term view with sustainable growth in the region.”

In her spare time, Ms Williams enjoys relaxing with a good book and spending time with family and friends.

Mark Zita

Read Ms Williams's industry advice column every Saturday in The Observer real estate guide lift-out.