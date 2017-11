ONE MAN BAND: Visiting over 150 destinations, Murray's next stop will be Rockhampton.

ONE MAN BAND: Visiting over 150 destinations, Murray's next stop will be Rockhampton. Matt Taylor GLA021117MURR

Murray Mandel performed in Gladstone yesterday and Wednesday at the Stockland shopping centre.

With profound hearing loss in both ears, Mr Mandel nonetheless plays his classical guitar around the country, raising awareness about the services offered by Lifeline.

He urges anyone experiencing a deep personal crisis including suicidal thoughts or ideation to phone Lifeline for a confidential conversation on 131 114.