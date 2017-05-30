A muddy dress didn't rain on this parade

HAPPILY MARRIED: Karen Reid married Robert Creedy at Cedar Galleries, Calliope, on Saturday, May 20.

ALTHOUGH the day ended with mud on the wedding dress, it was a day of nothing but bliss.

Three-and-a-half years after their first date at the Coffee Club, Karen Reid married Robert Creedy on Saturday, May 20.

"The first thing I thought was his beautiful eyes," Karen said.

"I didn't think that far ahead on our first date."

Eighteen months ago, Rob proposed to Karen after she'd had a rough week.

Robert proposed to Karen after she'd had a bad day about 18 months ago. Susan McLaughlan

"I had a really bad week and we were sitting around just having a drink after work on a Friday, he came out and proposed with the ring ready," Karen said.

"All I thought was 'yes'."

Married among the humble country backdrop of the Cedar Galleries, Calliope, Karen said they chose the location after going to a wedding there 20 years ago.

"We were looking for somewhere to have it all together, reception, photos and ceremony all in one place," she said.

"The Cedar Galleries was perfect, such a beautiful location."

They chose May to have their wedding in cooler weather but the rain gods had other ideas.

"The day was beautiful ... it was raining and the sun came out," Karen said.

Wearing a dress with a corset back, lace shoulders, decorated bodice and embroidered train, the vision of white didn't stay that way for long.

"Because of all the rain, it's quite trashed now," Karen said.

"There's five inches of mud along the bottom."

One highlight for Karen was having her nine-year- old son, Peter, as ring bearer.

"It was beautiful having him play a part in the wedding," she said.

"He wanted his suit, flower pin and shirt to be just like Rob's."