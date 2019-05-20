Driver killed in terrifying Bruce Highway crash

A 28-year-old man was killed in a late night crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A 28-year-old man was killed in a late night crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A motorist has died on the Bruce Highway after their vehicle fell between 20 and 30 metres down an embankment last night.

Emergency services were called to Rosemount, near Nambour on the Sunshine Coast, when another motorist reported seeing the car veer off the highway at 10:42pm.

The crash was 2km south of the Nambour Bli Bli turn off.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle who was pronounced deceased at the scene is believed to be a 28-year-old man from Lawnton.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and a QAS spokeswoman confirmed the sole occupant was pronounced dead on-scene.

The driver, believed to be a 28-year-old man from Lawnton, was the fifth fatality on Queensland's roads on Sunday and the 75th of the year.

Two drivers were killed shortly after midnight in a seven-car pileup in inner-north Brisbane.

A motorcyclist was killed on Mount Nebo at 9:30am and a 37-year-old was killed in a single vehicle accident near Chinchilla at 10:00am.

Multiple police cars, ambulances and fire crews attended the scene in Rosemount.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are searching for the deceased's next-of-kin.