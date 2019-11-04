WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

IT MIGHT be the season for spooky stories about ghouls and ghosts but the Genealogical Society Gladstone wants to use this time for a history lesson.

Members of the Genealogical Society will conduct a Shadows of the Past tour of the old cemetery on Dawson Rd, which focuses on six pioneers who helped shape Gladstone's history.

Historical Researcher Paulette Flint said these figures could be anyone from a hotel owner, a politician to someone who had three husbands.

"We tell different stories each year so if you've been before it doesn't matter because it'll be a different story," said Ms Flint.

But if you're afraid of the dark, Ms Flint assured goers that the tour had no scary antics.

"It's nothing to do with Halloween but we have it around that time because people are thinking about those things," she said.

"We just find it's got a bit more atmosphere at night."

The moonlight tour offers patrons the chance to walk around the oldest graves at night and listen about the lives and deaths of people buried in the cemetery.

Ms Flint said it was really important that Gladstone's history was preserved.

"We love doing it, we love telling the stories of our pioneers. We're interested in preserving the local history because if you don't, your local history will be lost," she said.

If you're thinking of attending, the Genealogical Society has a request: Don't forget your torch and wear closed-in shoes.

When: November 13, 6-8pm

Where: Gladstone Old Cemetery, Dawson Rd

How much: $10 adults, $5 high-schoolers, children free