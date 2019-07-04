A month of rain expected in one day

WET WEATHER: Gloomy skies, heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected for Gladstone from today until next Monday.

MORE than the July average rainfall is expected to fall in Gladstone tomorrow.

Today 4-8mm is predicted to fall while tomorrow 20-40mm of rain is forecast.

There is also a strong-wind warning in place along the Capricornia Coast until Sunday.

A flood watch is in place with Connors Creek catchment likely to be affected.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said a large part of the Queensland coast was expecting heavy rain over the next few days.

"What's causing it is a combination of onshore southeasterly flow developing off the shore and an upper trough (today) and Friday,” Mr Crock said.

"We're looking at widespread totals of 50-100mm, that's along the coast.

"The current forecast says about 20-40mm that's on Friday. Over four or five days we will see a bit more.”

Mr Crock said boaties should avoid going out on the waters this weekend.

"It will be distinctively unpleasant,” he said.

"It will be quite windy and cloudy and pretty cool, particularly on Friday where the max is 21C.”

Mr Crock said there was a possibility of thunderstorms tomorrow, however, heavy showers were more likely.

"Getting a month's average of rain in one day is very notable,” he said.

"Over the course of several days, I'd be very surprised if you didn't get that much.”

On average Gladstone receives 34.7mm of rain in July.

The rainfall is a significant increase from the June total of 11.4mm - 26.1mm less than the June average of 37.5mm.