‘A miracle’: Resident heartfelt thanks to fireys

RESIDENTS have shown their support for firefighters in the region by putting up signs thanking them for their efforts during the Mount Maria and Lowmead fires.

Resident Brett Waddington’s Mount Maria property was in the firing line after the fire had reached their neighbour’s property.

“It was like a miracle from God came cause all of a sudden, there was a big red firetruck just sitting out the front,” Mr Waddington said.

Mr Waddington said two-thirds of his acreage was burnt but his home was saved.

“We owe them so much, they deserve to be paid and they need a lot more recognition for what they do,” he said.

Mr Waddington said two firefighters showed up at his door and told him they were there to protect his house.

Dozens of homes were saved from the fire which burnt thousands of hectares.

But three homes and several sheds were lost.

“Firefighters are doing the best that they can ... but they can’t be everywhere at once,” Mr Waddington said.

He said he speaks highly of the firefighters who defended his property.

“I speak on behalf of the area, they really did a top job.”

Wartburg Rural Brigade volunteer firefighter Tony Headford put a sign up at the front of his property in honour of the firefighters who helped him defend his property.

“I put up a big sign down the front for the fireys going past,” he said.

“They don’t know I’m a firefighter myself but I just want to show appreciation.”