A message about our fire coverage

There has been confusion as to the number of free articles people can read on our website. Since we have moved to the premium model a few months ago, readers now have unlimited access to any free article that is on our website.

Articles relating to emergency situations and public safety issues, including updates from QFES, will always be free.

You may see some articles with a rainbow coloured 'plus' sign next to them. This means the story is exclusive material and is available to subscribers only but any story without a 'plus' sign is able to be read for free. Digital subscribers have access to all stories from The Observer as well as from other News Corp sites such as the Courier Mail.

Stay up to date with the latest on the fire situation and other news from around the region with The Observer.