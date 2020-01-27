Menu
Chris Hemsworth has questioned why Australia Day must be observed on January 26.
News

‘Stand together’: Hemsworth calls to change the date

Liana Turner
27th Jan 2020 10:25 AM
CHRIS Hemsworth has backed calls for Australia Day to be moved from January 26.

Taking to Instagram, the Thor actor and Byron Shire resident said he was "not sure why we can't celebrate Australia on any of the other 364 days of the year".

"Why do we have to celebrate on a day that for our First Nations people marks such pain, sorrow and deep loss?" he said.

Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to back calls for the date of Australia Day to be changed.
"What if we made this day about reflection and respect for the oldest surviving civilisation, how they may be feeling and come together with solidarity, love and empathy.

"We should stand together united in our commitment to reconciliation.

"Changing the date is the first step.

"No one loses anything but a lot of people benefit greatly."

Fellow Hollywood star, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa commented: "well said mate".

One follower said Hemsworth was "an actual superhero in real life" while another said: "Thor gets it, I don't know why nobody else gets it".

Bundjalung artist Otis Hope Carey, who Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently commissioned to paint a huge mural at their Broken Head mansion, responded with a simple love heart emoji.

A Survival Day event was held in Byron Bay on Sunday, while Byron Shire Council held its Australia Day Awards on January 25 for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, chaos ensued at an Invasion Day rally on the streets of Brisbane after a protester rushed on stage during a speech shouting "who do you think you are?", before being pushed off.

