'A lot of dominance': Clinton has close game on rival turf

SOCCER: It was tight between Clinton and Frenchville on Saturday night in round five of the Football Central Queensland Premier League at Rockhampton's Ryan Park.

Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan said losing 1-0 because of a penalty was a "pretty disappointing” outcome for the team.

He said playing against Frenchville at home was "always very tough”.

"At home they're always a very strong and very organised team,” O'Sullivan said.

He said his players performed well, especially in the second half.

"We had a lot of possession, a lot of dominance in the second half and a lot of good field position but we're just struggling to get the ball into the net,” he said.

"It's something we've been working hard on and we'll keep working on.

"We're nearly there, the keeper had a really good game but we've still got to be better.”

Chris Hill stood out from the crowd and was named 'man of the match'.

O'Sullivan also praised Anthony Cobb and Josh Noonan.

The game marked Noonan's return to the field after about a month-long hiatus due to an injury.

"He was very good on his first game back,” O'Sullivan said.

Looking forward, O'Sullivan said the team would focus on tightening up a few things defensively and getting the ball into the net.

"We'll probably spend a bit more time doing some work on the attacking third just to make sure we get those goals,” he said.