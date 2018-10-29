Menu
In 1925, a local farmer was injured after an explosion at his farm.
Opinion

A look back what happened on this day in Gladstone

29th Oct 2018 7:00 PM

1925: A serious accident occurred on Mr Jenkinson's banana farm on Calliope River today, when a charge of dynamite prematurely exploded and inflicted terrible injuries on Mr WA Jenkinson.

It appears that the unfortunate man was putting the charge in a banana hole, when it exploded and he received the full force in his face from a distance of a few feet.

Mr Jenkinson Snr immediately conveyed the injured man to Gladstone by motor boat, where he was attended by Dr Maye.

It is feared that he has lost the sight of one eye.

He received serious injuries to his face.

Mr Walter Ferris, who recently visited Brisbane and purchased a new Armstrong-Siddeley car, travelled to within 12 miles of Gladstone when the car caught fire and was completely destroyed, only the chassis and the wheels remaining.

The fire originate so quickly that Mr Ferris, who was driving, had no chance of subduing it, even with the assistance of Mr JJ Martin, of Bororen, who was accompanying him.

The car was insured.

The Queen's Hotel, a wood and iron building of more than 30 rooms, on the corner of Goondoon and William streets, was totally destroyed by fire on October 27.

1956: On October 29, the inauguration of an air service for Gladstone took place.

Sixty nine years before, on the same site now occupied by the airfield, Frederick Janson was born at the Clinton Hotel.

gladstone observer history paulette flint
Gladstone Observer

