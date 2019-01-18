Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Mural painting will run from today until Sunday and community members are invited to help out.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Mural painting will run from today until Sunday and community members are invited to help out. Luka Kauzlaric GLA040713BDIY
News

A local library is poised to get a wild new look

Noor Gillani
by
18th Jan 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORK of art is being painted outside the Agnes Water library as part of SUNfest activities.

Work on the 8x4m mural starts today and will continue until Sunday.

All community members are invited to help.

Gladstone Regional Council events specialist Brigitte James said the artwork would represent Agnes Water's Discover Coast and surrounding localities.

"It has lots of little snippets from the different areas including Paperbark Forest, the beach, the larc, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, the lighthouse, so all the different landmarks of the area,” Ms James said.

"There's animals of the region that are particularly found here like the kangaroo, echidnas, butterflies, turtles.”

Ms James said the mural, designed by Rob and Deb Bowen-Saunders, would give tourists an insight into the features of the region and brighten the place for residents too.

"And it'll be a space people can go to take photos,” Ms James said.

Painting will be held 9am-4pm today until Sunday at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

Volunteers are asked to bring water, morning tea, lunch and enclosed shoes.

agnes water and 1770 art activities art and craft arts and crafts free activities fun activities for kids kids activities library activities painting school holiday school holiday activities summer summer activities
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Beers confirms $11m funding for Gladstone schools

    premium_icon Beers confirms $11m funding for Gladstone schools

    Politics LABOR has confirmed the amount of funding Gladstone Region schools will receive from 2020-2023, if it is elected at the Federal Election.

    • 18th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    New program has budding artists planning for big year

    premium_icon New program has budding artists planning for big year

    News The venture is proving to be one of the most popular yet.

    How far your property dollar goes in the regions vs big city

    premium_icon How far your property dollar goes in the regions vs big city

    News There is a clear winner when it comes to getting bang for your buck.

    New police vehicle to put the sting in to traffic offenders

    premium_icon New police vehicle to put the sting in to traffic offenders

    News The vehicles have been in the region since last month.