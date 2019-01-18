A local library is poised to get a wild new look

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Mural painting will run from today until Sunday and community members are invited to help out.

Luka Kauzlaric GLA040713BDIY

A WORK of art is being painted outside the Agnes Water library as part of SUNfest activities.

Work on the 8x4m mural starts today and will continue until Sunday.

All community members are invited to help.

Gladstone Regional Council events specialist Brigitte James said the artwork would represent Agnes Water's Discover Coast and surrounding localities.

"It has lots of little snippets from the different areas including Paperbark Forest, the beach, the larc, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, the lighthouse, so all the different landmarks of the area,” Ms James said.

"There's animals of the region that are particularly found here like the kangaroo, echidnas, butterflies, turtles.”

Ms James said the mural, designed by Rob and Deb Bowen-Saunders, would give tourists an insight into the features of the region and brighten the place for residents too.

"And it'll be a space people can go to take photos,” Ms James said.

Painting will be held 9am-4pm today until Sunday at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

Volunteers are asked to bring water, morning tea, lunch and enclosed shoes.