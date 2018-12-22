A little Ray of giving with Sunshine

RAY OF SHUNSHINE: Gloria Holmes, Amee Eckles, Jo Beach and Shane McLeod are donating presents to the Gladstone Women's Refuge.

RAY OF SHUNSHINE: Gloria Holmes, Amee Eckles, Jo Beach and Shane McLeod are donating presents to the Gladstone Women's Refuge. Matt Taylor GLA211218RAYW

This Christmas Ray White have continued their popular Christmas tradition 'A little Ray of giving' in partnership with Rotary.

Principal Andrew Allen said Ray White has run this initiative across Australia and New Zealand each December since 2012.

"It's a proud office tradition," he said.

"We had a stellar year this Christmas having collected over 80 presents to distribute.

Shane McLeod from the Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise said this years gifts would be donated to the Gladstone Women's Refuge.

"Ray White have done an excellent job and we're really happy to be associated with 'A little Ray of giving' again this year," he said.

"The gifts are for children across all age groups ranges, we tend to forget about the teenagers."

Jo Beach, Amee Eckles, Gloria Holmes, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Leonie Klease, Kay Mann, Linda Warne, Shane McLeod and Len Smith are donating presents to the Gladstone women's refuge. GLA211218RAYW

Last year over 300 Ray White offices across Australia and New Zealand collected 30,000 gifts for disadvantaged families this Christmas.

During the four week campaign the group managed to collect more than 15,000 gifts, plus 174 full bags of non-perishable food and over $13,000 cash to buy even more.

"It's a simple way to put a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas," Mr Allen said.

"A small gift can make the biggest difference to families who are struggling at an expensive time of year."