Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAY OF SHUNSHINE: Gloria Holmes, Amee Eckles, Jo Beach and Shane McLeod are donating presents to the Gladstone Women's Refuge.
RAY OF SHUNSHINE: Gloria Holmes, Amee Eckles, Jo Beach and Shane McLeod are donating presents to the Gladstone Women's Refuge. Matt Taylor GLA211218RAYW
News

A little Ray of giving with Sunshine

Gregory Bray
by
22nd Dec 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This Christmas Ray White have continued their popular Christmas tradition 'A little Ray of giving' in partnership with Rotary.

Principal Andrew Allen said Ray White has run this initiative across Australia and New Zealand each December since 2012.

"It's a proud office tradition," he said.

"We had a stellar year this Christmas having collected over 80 presents to distribute.

Shane McLeod from the Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise said this years gifts would be donated to the Gladstone Women's Refuge.

"Ray White have done an excellent job and we're really happy to be associated with 'A little Ray of giving' again this year," he said.

"The gifts are for children across all age groups ranges, we tend to forget about the teenagers."

 

Jo Beach, Amee Eckles, Gloria Holmes, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Leonie Klease, Kay Mann, Linda Warne, Shane McLeod and Len Smith are donating presents to the Gladstone women's refuge.
Jo Beach, Amee Eckles, Gloria Holmes, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Leonie Klease, Kay Mann, Linda Warne, Shane McLeod and Len Smith are donating presents to the Gladstone women's refuge. GLA211218RAYW

Last year over 300 Ray White offices across Australia and New Zealand collected 30,000 gifts for disadvantaged families this Christmas.

During the four week campaign the group managed to collect more than 15,000 gifts, plus 174 full bags of non-perishable food and over $13,000 cash to buy even more.

"It's a simple way to put a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas," Mr Allen said.

"A small gift can make the biggest difference to families who are struggling at an expensive time of year."

More Stories

charity christmas 2018 gladstone rotary sunrise ray white gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The Christmas Day forecast for Gladstone

    premium_icon The Christmas Day forecast for Gladstone

    News It's beginning to look like a typical Queensland Christmas.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Gladstone glows bright with Christmas spirit

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone glows bright with Christmas spirit

    News Christmas lights brighten up the night sky in Gladstone.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    12 Strays of Christmas: Luna and Bolt want homes

    premium_icon 12 Strays of Christmas: Luna and Bolt want homes

    News The Observer and RSPCA Gladstone are featuring 12 pets.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Chance of severe storms predicted for Gladstone this evening

    premium_icon Chance of severe storms predicted for Gladstone this evening

    News 'High possibility of showers, heavy falls, hail and strong winds.'

    Local Partners