A LITERARY ADVENTURE: Famous Five promo on the way

HOOKED: Braedon O'Brien, 12, is a massive fan of Enid Blyton's Famous Five series and encourages parents to get their children reading the books. Mike Richards GLA290118ENID

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy well beyond his years in both knowledge and demeanour is walking proof of how important it is for children to grow up reading.

These days, many children are put off by how long it takes to get through a book from start to finish, leading them to steer clear of the written word all together.

But Grade 7 student Braedon O'Brien has an important message for kids who share that sentiment.

"If I have kids one day, I am going to make sure they read books," he said.

"I want them to experience really good literature and learn, like I have."

Braedon is a member of the region's Kareeba Scout Group and he said the exciting activities he takes part in often remind him of the adventures in some of his favourite books - written by Enid Blyton.

THE FAMOUS FIVE: Braedon O'Brien, 12, is an avid reader and adventure seeker with an important take on why he loved Enid Blyton's widely-popular books.

"Sometimes I read about stuff in her books which sounds really exciting and I then want to do it, like canoeing, rock climbing, and boating," Braedon said.

The high schooler said he "really loved" Ms Blyton's The Famous Five books and how "realistic" they were.

"Her books aren't from a farfetched point of view. They're in reality and that's an aspect which makes them exciting," he said.

"I've read about 11 Enid Blyton books.

"The characters do a lot of outdoor stuff which gives me ideas of what I want to try. I do quite a bit of adventuring out in the wild now."

Braedon read his first Enid Blyton book when he found his dad's childhood copy. After that, he was hooked and found more to read at the library.

"I'm a pretty quick reader but I think the average reader could finish one in about four hours," he said.

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of The Famous Five: Five Go Adventuring Again, 15 Enid Blyton books will be available to collect over the next two weeks.

The first book and a Collector's Case are free with the purchase of this week's Sunday Mail.