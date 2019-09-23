Full list of the Emmy winners

Lena Headey, from left, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, of the cast of Game of Thrones, appear on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lena Headey, from left, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, of the cast of Game of Thrones, appear on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/AP

And that's a wrap.

The 71st Annual Emmy Awards have come to an end, and it proved to be one of the most competitive years yet with some surprising wins.

Game of Thrones - as predicted - picked up the big award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series, despite copping mixed reviews in its outgoing season.

But the HBO epic lucked out elsewhere even though it dominated the nominations in the leading categories.

Billy Porter (Pose) beat Kit Harington for Outstanding Drama Actor, while Jodi Comer (Killing Eve) toppled Emilia Clarke for Oustanding Drama Actress.

In the biggest upset, actor Jason Bateman won Best Directing for a Drama Series for Ozark where he was up against three GoT episodes, while Ozark's Julia Garner beat four Thrones actors to take out Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Fan favourite Peter Dinklage saved the day for the series, becoming the first actor ever to win Best Supporting Actor in a Drama series four times for his role as Tyrion Lannister.

Michelle Williams accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'Fosse/Verdon'. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, actor Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) beat out a competitive field in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series category, while Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge caused a shock upset edging out Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) for Oustanding Comedy Actress.

Chilling mini series Chernobyl, which hit streaming on Foxtel in July and became an overnight smash hit, picked up three Emmys for outstanding limited series, writing and directing.

Here is the complete winners list:

Outstanding comedy series - Fleabag

Outstanding drama series - Game Of Thrones

Lead actor in a limited series or movie - Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie - Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie - Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie - Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

Lead actor in a comedy series - Bill Hader (Barry)

Lead actress in a comedy series - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Supporting actor in a comedy series - Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Supporting actress in a comedy series - Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Lead actor in a drama series - Billy Porter (Pose)

Lead actress in a drama series - Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Supporting actor in a drama series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Supporting actress in a drama series - Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding reality competition series - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding variety talk series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety sketch series - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding television movie - Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Outstanding limited series - Chernobyl

Directing for a comedy series - Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag)

Directing in a limited series or movie - Johan Renck (Chernobyl)

Directing for a drama series - Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Writing for a drama series - Jesse Armstrong (Succession)