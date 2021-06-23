A-League grand final green light

Melbourne City will get to host the A League grand final it earned after confirmation on Wednesday the game would be at AAMI Park.

The match has been shifted from it’s original Saturday timeslot to Sunday at 5:05pm with a crowd of up to 15,000 also allowed.

Confirmation of the decider against Sydney FC was expected to have come on Tuesday but didn’t come as the Victorian government took its time in giving A-League officials an indication of how many fans would be permitted to watch the match at AAMI Park, which has a capacity of 29,500.

But after a second straight day of zero new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the game was confirmed.

“Together with all our stakeholders, we have been working through multiple scenarios to make sure we produce the best possible outcome for football and for the fans,” A-League Commissioner Greg O’Rourke said.

“The evolving restrictions have presented ongoing challenges on every front – we need to keep everyone safe, to put on the best possible event, and we want to make sure that fans, players and clubs have the best possible experience.

“This announcement means that Melbourne City are deservedly able to play a grand final at home in front of a raucous crowd and we hope as many Sydney FC fans as possible will be there, given evolving COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria and NSW, to make it an enthralling occasion.

“The game is taking place on Sunday to make sure fans can plan their trip with the most time possible given this very late confirmation.

“We’ve got two teams looking to make history by winning the grand final and we can’t wait to see it all happen on Sunday.”

All options, including playing the final in a neutral state,were on the table on Tuesday night as A-League officials awaited news from the Victorian government.

There was a suggestion the game could be pushed back a week to allow City and Sydney players in quarantine after representing the Socceroos in World Cup qualifiers to play.

However, that might not be possible with player contracts expiring on June 30.

It’s the second successive year City will meet Sydney in the final.

Last season Sydney clinched the title with a 1-0 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Originally published as A-League grand final green light