A-league game a big win for Gladstone clubs

Michael Cavanagh, Football CQ's Andrew Pelling, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Rugby Union committee member Anthony Groen-Int-Woud and Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff at the announcement of future plans for Marley Brown Oval. Matt Taylor GLA100519MARL

LOCAL sporting codes have given a collective thumbs up to the prospect of an upgraded Marley Brown Oval attracting national-level competition to Gladstone.

Representatives from soccer, rugby league, rugby union, touch football and Gladstone Ports Corporation were joined by mayor Matt Burnett on Friday to announce a bonanza of sporting events to be played at the complex over coming months.

The first of those fixtures involves A-League side Brisbane Roar where new coach, former Liverpool great Robbie Fowler, will take charge of the Roar for the first time.

The man Liverpool fans call "God” will grace Gladstone's hallowed ground in July, albeit from the sideline, as he looks to rebuild the three-time champions after a disappointing 2018/19 season.

Football CQ chairperson Andrew Pelling said Fowler's presence in Gladstone would be fantastic.

"There is a large contingent of Liverpool supporters in the Gladstone region so I'm sure they would come out to support,” Pelling said.

It's understood Brisbane will stay in Gladstone for about five days and hold coaching clinics while undertaking pre-season training.

The stay would culminate with the side taking on defending CQ Premier League champions Clinton FC, a combined Gladstone side or a combined CQ side.

"It's great we can get the Roar here to Gladstone. We've had small coaching clinics here but never anything greater than a day,” Pelling said.

"It's fantastic and gives an opportunity for the community to see the A-League players in action.”

Mr Pelling said the arrival of Brisbane Roar and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup to be played in France would boost interest in the code.

The former Clinton FC player said he would love to see Brisbane play his former side but was happy just to see them come to the Port City.

"I'd love to see them play a combined local team or even against Clinton... as a life member of Clinton I'd prefer (they play) Clinton,” Mr Pelling said.

"In the past (Gladstone) hosted the Brisbane Strikers in the same year they won the National (Soccer) League in 1997.

"I was lucky enough to play against them so to see the benefit of the grandstand full and the young kids that came out that day was unbelievable.”