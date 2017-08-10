25°
A launch that was half a century in the making

Di Paddick | 10th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
WEALTH OF INFORMATION: Lee Truscott at the launch of the exhibition celebrating 50 years of QAL.
WEALTH OF INFORMATION: Lee Truscott at the launch of the exhibition celebrating 50 years of QAL. Gladstone Regional Art Gallery M

THERE was a lively crowd to join Councillor Chris Trevor, Deputy Mayor Gladstone Regional Council, and guest speakers at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery Museum last Friday, August 4, celebrating the official launch of The Giant that Never Sleeps: 50 Years of QAL.

Cr Trevor spoke about the pictorial story featured in the exhibition, depicting great changes that came along with the arrival of Queensland Alumina Limited, including the crucial need for more accommodation.

"You can see in the images, one of the ways QAL resolved this issue was by transporting hundreds of caravans here,” he said.

"It is interesting to note that these caravans in the photographs don't actually have any wheels. This was because once they arrived they were installed on concreted stumps over at Yaralla.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, QAL has worked in partnership with the community since the beginning of construction, continuing today to help in the growth and development of the Gladstone Region.

More than just a local employer, QAL has developed a relationship with the city and its people in many ways.

Awoonga Dam was born out of QAL's need for water. At that time a secure water supply was a major issue for the township as well.

QAL struck an agreement where the council would supply QAL with water, based on the cost of building and operating the system, including the storage dam, pipelines and reservoir.

In 1969, QAL offered to assume the same responsibility for the second stage of the wall by paying the interest and redemption costs through water charges levied over a period of 40 years - a total of $2.64 million.

All are encouraged to take time out to explore the objects and photographs on display from the QAL and Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum collections, before the exhibition closes Saturday, October 7.

The Gallery and Museum is a community cultural initiative of the Gladstone Regional Council, open 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Tuesday Art Play

There has been a fantastic response to local artist Tracey Smith's exciting Tuesday Art Play program, at the Gallery and Museum, with almost all sessions fully booked.

Hosted each Tuesday from 10.30am to 11.15am, for a limited season, public programs and promotions officer Maddie Cook said the program provided some hassle-free fun for children aged 18 months to five years.

"Participants come along in their favourite art clothes, prepared to get messy,” she said.

Bookings are essential as places are limited. Telephone 4976 6766, email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit http://gragm.qld.gov.au.

