'A joke': Gladstone calls for upgrade to the Bruce

The passenger of this VW was transported to Gladstone Hospital after it rolled on the Bruce Highway, just south of Benaraby in July. Mike Richards GLA140717ROLL

"A JOKE”.

That's one phrase our region's residents have used to describe the state of the Bruce Hwy.

Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill labelled the road a "disgrace” when he brought the issue up to Queensland LNP politician Andrew Powell.

He has called for immediate action and wants dual lanes both ways between Gympie and Cairns.

On Facebook Kaz Plumridge said they were talking about the issue driving back from Brisbane.

"Major highway is a joke north of Gympie. Compared to New South Wales' highways Queensland is shocking,” she wrote.

Carolyn Barnham had a similar view.

"New South Wales is upgraded to dual lanes, Queensland is behind the times,” she said. "How many more people have to lose their lives because of funding?”

Louise Dowling agree with Cr Churchill's opinion on the state's main arterial road.

"It's a joke the "Bruce Highway” is the main highway from north to south and its a two lane joke (sometimes you can overtake woo hoo!),” she wrote.

"In South Africa and WA the highways are real proper roads that have been planned! Wake up Queensland.”

Andrew An Debbie McCutcheon wrote "good luck with that”.

"That would mean job creation now that would be something new round here,” they posted.

"Give all these 20 or so employment mobs in Goondoon St and surrounds something to do. Maybe then the government may recoup some of the money they pay these mobs to employ people to actually employ someone. Now wouldn't that be a miracle.”

Nathan Phillips questioned where the funding to upgrade the highway was actually going to come from.

There has been a number of crashes on the Bruce Hwy in the past month and the road was cut-off this week due to flooding in a number of places, including south of Miriam Vale.

Yvette Luckock said by the time there were dual lanes, four would be needed.

"Let's just start to build four lanes at Gladstone and head south to join up to freeway,” she wrote.

Iain Stuart White said the upgrade should have been done 20 years ago.

"Like the polies didn't know about population growth even back then, why upgrade, they can keep blaming people's driving habits and keep the money coming in from speeding fines, be silly to upgrade to a good highway in the 21st century,” he posted.

Sandra Hill said as bad as people thought the road was, if they drove to the conditions and did not rush there would be less accidents.

"Single vehicles are usually driver error, not the road's fault,” she wrote.