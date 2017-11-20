A helping hand for histories

RESIDENTS who were keen to learn more about past relatives' military history were given a helping hand on the weekend, with the Gladstone Genealogical Society hosting a Military Research Workshop at the Maritime Historical Society.

The workshop provided an opportunity to work with guest speaker, Robyn Marshall, who offered tips and techniques to attendees on researching service records of Australian military servicemen and women.

President of the Genealogical Society Judy Spencer said it was interesting for their members to explore the historical significance of their relatives.

"My grandfather served in the first world war, and I had uncles and my husband's uncles in the second world war,” MsSpencer said.

"Second world war records are very sketchy compared to the first, so we tried to find out a few more details.

"It's interesting the things you turn up.”

Ms Spencer said society members were searching mainly for records from World War II but said the workshop was about "all the theatres of war that Australia's been involved in”.

Attendees at the military history workshop. Matt Taylor GLA181117HIST

Ms Spencer was thankful to Robyn Marshall, who has conducted workshops and talks at the society previously.

"We've had Robyn as a guest speaker previously, and quite a number of our members have military family connections, so we had her back to do some nitty-gritty things, and brick walls as we call them, to help us out with our research.

"We had her last year. We had a big day for Anzac day, and she was very interesting then.

"We just always enjoy having a workshop, it's good to learn something new all the time and keep your mind working.”