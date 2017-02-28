A helping hand for environment care with Green Army

Weeding and revegetation was part of the Green Army's work.

A GROUP of workers spent six months working on improving Gladstone's environment.

As part of the second phases of the Gladstone Disaster Relief project, eight people worked as part of the Green Army across the region, improving and maintaining the environment.

Skillset Environment senior manager for environment Ashley Bland said people worked on a variety of sites planting trees and propagating seedlings.

"They planted a lot of trees, propagated a couple of thousand seedlings, quite a bit of vegetation work and weed control work,” Mr Bland said.

"We removed a lot of weeds and reinstated the native vegetation along the corridor (of a creek).

"About 2000 trees were propagated and 2000 were planted.”

The group worked at Curtis Island controlling feral pigs, doing weed control as well as revegetation work.

Erosion control and cultural heritage sites were looked after at Facing Island.

At the Port of Gladstone, the group took care of sea grass bed rehabilitation.

"For years to come (the workers) will drive past the sites they worked on and will take pride in it, connect to it and engage with it by telling other people why the work is important,” Mr Bland said.

"The work itself has been identified as important work by councils and national parks so the sorts of works we did was ... to meet certain ecological objectives like stop the decline in native species or stop erosion.”

Mr Bland said the work meant young people were able to engage with the environment through attitude changes and community engagement.

"It keeps young people connected to environment through learning skills and being better humans,” he said.