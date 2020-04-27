‘A Healing Wound’: Student’s touching tribute

AS PART of Anzac Day commemorations, Miriam Vale State School student Benjamin Farley penned this touching poem, which received an A+ from his teachers. Read the poem below, followed by Ben’s explanation of what it means.

A Healing Wound – Benjamin Farley

How tall can we stand?

Until Jiao Long knocks us to our hands...

It won’t matter to me, I’m not sure if I can withstand

For our cause is nothing but public obscenity.

I am forever changed as I awaken to the hidden grin of Jiao Long awaiting precariously upon the green tops.

Can I go home?

Only time shall tell, as for now the smell of gunpowder and the taste of stale crackers will forever take over.

My hometown forever feels rundown.

The passing cars and everyday squaws are nothing but a reminder of those loud SLR’s.

Jiao Long forever stays with me alongside his loudly roars and scarring PTSD.

For the soldiers of Jiao Long you remain forever at peace, yet who is the man and who is the beast?

Ben’s explanation

My poem was written in past tense in memory of the men and women who were mortally wounded or left with life changing scars that will remain with them to the end of time.

My title “A Healing Wound” is a metaphor referring to the ongoing efforts to ‘heal’ Vietnam after the devastating effects of the war. The Vietnam War resulted in over 3 million casualties, half of which were civilians.

My poem begins with a rhetorical question “How tall can we stand?” followed by a short pause, then “Until Jiao Long knocks us to our hands” This is an alluding question in which the hypothetical soldier is asking how long can he and is men remain strong before the opposing Viet Cong defeat them in battle.

Jiao Long is a dragon within Chinese culture that is local to the Vietnam province. My choice to use Jiao Long as a way of representing the Viet Cong came to me as it felt that it gave a deeper sense to how the Viet Cong fought.

As my first verse comes to an end two finishing lines are “It won’t matter to me, I’m not sure if I can withstand, for our cause is nothing but public obscenity”. This is a direct communication to many of the soldiers seamlessly not caring nor being frightened of death anymore as they had been soullessly battle hardened by the war.

A large majority of the public apposed the war on moral grounds, angered by the devastation and violence of the war. Some claimed that the US involvement in the war was nothing more than intervention in a foreign civil war. These opinions lead to many men and women returning from the war being identified as nothing but mere monsters.

“I am forever changed as I wake to the hidden grin of Jiao Long awaiting precariously upon the green tops” This is the opening to my second verse, my reasoning of choice begins with deeper meaning.

During the war, the Viet Cong used many strategic advantages ranging from traps, spider holes, gun nests, tree platforms and tunnels, some of which stretched for kilometres. The line is a referral to the awakening fright some soldiers endured while facing some of the Viet Cong tactics. Not only this but “The hidden grin of Jiao Long” is an insight to the idea that every corner or crevasse could have a pair of eyes looking directly at you.

“Can I go home?” the opening to my next verse, infers to the soldiers aimlessly performing tasks not knowing if they get to go home or if they will meet their demise. It is then followed up by “Only time shall tell, as for now the smell of gunpowder and the taste of stale crackers will forever takeover” This line highlights that during the war, ration packs consisted of a can of meat along with a dessert can and finally a very bland bread substance which was often in the form of crackers.

“My hometown feels forever rundown, the passing cars and everyday squaws are nothing but a reminder of those loud SLR’s” This is a direct referral to PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder. PTSD is directly related to severe anxiety, depression and flashbacks which affected a large majority of the returning soldiers from the war.

“Jiao Long forever stays with me alongside his loudly roars and scaring PTSD” This line alludes to the fact that all returning men and women from the Vietnam War were affected in one way or another. A brewing hatred on both sides ensued within the following years of the war. I try to state that the memories and scars are forever attached to the men and women who served.

My final line, my most impactful line brings my poem to a close that some may understand and some may not. The line says “For the soldiers of Jiao Long you remain forever at peace, yet who is the man and who is the beast. This sentence felt most fitting for a closing to my poem as it talks about one of the most widely debated topics of the entire Vietnam War. From the ending of the war in 1975, the war veterans were heavily disrespected and looked upon as dishonourable by their own country. I felt it was extremely important to highlight the importance of this issue as it was so heavily debated in the past.

On moral grounds, the public were outraged by the devastation and violence of the war. Some claimed that the US involvement in the war was nothing more than intervention in a foreign civil war. Ethically no one believed it was right to continue the conflict as the war was not worth fighting for and American losses were high. The Vietnam War was a foreign civil war and a social reconstruct of their own government that should not have been tampered in by the allies.