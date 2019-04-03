GALLERY: A happy dad gives his side to daughter's selection

Sophie Duff starred at the recent NTL in Coffs Harbour and a massive reward followed.

Sophie Duff starred at the recent NTL in Coffs Harbour and a massive reward followed.

TOUCH: Gladstone speedster Sophie Duff has been selected in the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys team for round one of the NRL Touch Premiership season.

The talented teenager will play against Parramatta Eels on Saturday at 5.25pm in Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Sophie's father Richard Duff was understandably proud.

"She has been playing good Touch Footy and she went away to play in the National Touch League Open Women's team in Coffs Harbour," he said.

Sophie is also an outstanding athlete and she used that to her advantage for Central Queensland Bulls across eight games where she scored six touch downs.

Bulls finished third out of seven teams that included Japan.

"We knew that she was on the radar and she also had a training camp last week in Townsville and she found out on Monday that she had made the team," Richard said.

To maintain her motivation has never been a problem for Sophie, who was a member of the victorious Queensland team that swept through undefeated at the School Sport Australia National Touch Championships in Hobart late last year.

She has also won many medals in several athletics championship over the past few years.

"I'm just very proud and she has set her own goals which is always nice to see and she got there," Richard said.

"The athletics side has helped and she has been working on her passing, left and right."

The NRL Touch Premiership season features 16 teams, eight clubs played over five months and in 12 stadiums across the country as well as New Zealand.

What Sophie said:

"It was pretty exciting to make the squad of 25 and it's pretty exciting to have made the final team."

"You get selected game-by-game and it's performance based and I hope to play in all six games."

"At the moment, I'm just focusing on Touch, but I still train for athletics once a week."

"I've been at ANZ Stadium at an athletics championship where there was a track outside the stadium."