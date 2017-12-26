A-G's warning: Don't let your gift cards go to waste

GONE TO WASTE: Australians let $70m in unused gift cards go to waste each year.

AS FAR as shopping experiences go, there's not much worse than going to use a gift card and finding out it isn't worth a red cent.

Research by consumer goods comparison site finder.com.au has revealed Australians waste $70 million in unredeemed gift cards every year.

The research also showed men are worse than women when it comes to letting gift cards expire, on average leaving $69 on unused gift cards in comparison to women who leave an average of $45.

Now Attorney-General Yvette D'ath is warning Queenslanders not to let that money go to waste, by setting expiry date reminders for any gift cards they received this Christmas.

"A few simple things such as setting a reminder in your calendar or diary to use a gift card before it expires can prevent frustration down the track," Mrs D'ath said.

"If you received a gift card yesterday, check the expiry date carefully because the clock starts ticking when it is purchased, so you may have less time to use the card than you realise.

"Some retailers will honour expired gift cards but they are under no legal obligation to do so."

WASTE WARNING: Attorney General Yvette D'Ath. Kevin Farmer

Tips for getting the most out of gift cards:

Plan to use them as soon as possible

Read the terms and conditions, particularly whether they need to be used in one transaction or if they exclude certain stores

Write down expiry dates if they aren't clearly marked, and put a reminder in your diary, calendar or phone

Treat them like you would your credit cards, and keep them safe

Make a note of any barcodes or tracking reference numbers

For further information on consumer rights, visit www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).