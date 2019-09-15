A grand Falcons’ fourpeat

Abby Cooper looks to pass over Nikita La Burniy

NETBALL: The mighty Yaralla Falcons did what they do best — win a Gladstone ­Netball ­Association grand final.

It was against the same opponent — Valleys Allstars — who they beat 31-27 and who have been Falcons’ bridesmaids since 2016.

Falcons did it the hard way as Valleys challenged after Yaralla skipped to a 17-12 lead just before half-time.

But with youngster and grand final most valuable player Abby Cooper in charge, it was always going to be a tough task for gallant Valleys.

Sharpshooters for Falcons Jas Tapaea and Amy Harte hardly missed while the retiring (possibly) Melanie Dyball was creative as ever at centre.

Melanie Dyball was creative yet again in her final game, possibly

“Abby Cooper and Sam Hayden were powerful and the shooting end of Amy Harte and Jas Tupaea was magical,” Dyball said.

The Falcons centre said her team led at each change and the trust in each other to get the job done was for all to see.

“It’s tough to beat a team like ours of not only awesome players but great mates and our bond is strong,” Dyball said.

Experienced Valleys shooter Tracey Calis tried hard as did youngster Yasmin Ramsay who was solid in defence.

“We were eight goals down at one stage and things were just not going our way,” Calis said.

“Yasmin Ramsay had a good game and we dug deep.”

Calis said there is no end in sight to her playing days.

“I will play for as long as I can,” she said.