A grand day awaits for rugby league juniors

FUN DAY: There's no shortage of colour and excitement on Gladstone Junior Rugby League grand final day. Today's action starts from 11am at Marley Brown Oval.

FUN DAY: There's no shortage of colour and excitement on Gladstone Junior Rugby League grand final day. Today's action starts from 11am at Marley Brown Oval. Matt Harris

RUGBY LEAGUE: They've toiled hard all season and today Gladstone Rugby League juniors will have their time in the spotlight as they take centrestage for grand final day at Marley Brown Oval.

All five Gladstone region clubs - Brothers, Calliope, Tannum, Wallabys and Valleys - will be represented on the day with action kicking off from 11am.

GRL president Richard Duff said junior grand final day was like no other.

"It's the culmination of everybody trying to get to this day and now that they've got there it's about enjoying the experience," Duff said.

Duff said individual support from each club also made the day special with banners, balloons, team colours and mascots taking over the grandstand.

"The younger siblings come along and they interact with the mascots plus the stuff that goes with it like the streamers and balloons makes for an exciting day," he said.

Calliope/Brothers running out before kick-off. Gladstone Junior Rugby League 2017 grand final day. Under-14s - Calliope/Brothers 26 def. Valleys 10. Matt Harris

The ability to run out onto Marley Brown Oval is also a bonus for the juniors, who normally play next door to the ground.

"Moving it over to Marley Brown adds to the day and they all love getting over there and playing on it," Duff said.

"So that just adds to the whole spectacle of the day."

Tannum supporters. Gladstone Junior Rugby League 2017 grand final day - U15s - Brothers 26 def. Tannum 16. Matt Harris

Semi-finals were played last week, and in a rare occurrence, the top-two sides at the conclusion of the regular season in each age division qualified for their respective grand finals.

Competition was tight in the under-12s with Wallabys claiming the minor premiership two points clear of Valleys.

The under-13s minor premiership was decided on points difference with Brothers (+438) edging Calliope (+342) for the top spot.

Tannum claimed top spot in under-15s, three points ahead of Valleys with Brothers White one point behind in third.

There was little separating Brothers and Tannum in the under-17s with both finishing on 21 points but it was Brothers who had the superior for-and-against total and snared the minor premiership as a result.

Gates open at 10am and entry is via the junior fields.