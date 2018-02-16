Menu
A grand bonus for Sun Valley Sports

FOR YOUR VIEWING PLEASURE: Fans will be able to watch local games from the comfort of grandstands.
Julia Bartrim
by

YOU won't need to bring a chair to games any more once the upgrades have been completed.

The Sun Valley Park Sports Association been advised they will receive a $35000 grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Ross Maudsley, association president, said the association would invest a large part of the funds in brand new grand stands.

The stands will be installed at the association's Glen Cricket and Central Soccer club site in Sun Valley, near Kin Kora State School.

"We see it as a great opportunity for our young players,” Ross said.

He said the soccer club would be going into the Central Queensland Premiere League this year and one of the requests from the league body was for participating clubs to have grand stands.

"We are hoping to get at least two if not three or four (stands),” Ross said.

A standard grand stand seats about 60 people.

The association will organise for the stands to be made by local engineering firms.

It will spend the remainder of the grant on new goalposts and a new fridge for the canteen.

Related Items

Topics:  community benefit fund sun valley park sports association

