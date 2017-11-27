A-Grade cricket wrap: The Glen shine as BITS fall

PACE: Harry Rideout takes three wickets for The Glen against Rockhampton Brothers.

PACE: Harry Rideout takes three wickets for The Glen against Rockhampton Brothers. Mike Richards GLA251117CRIK

CRICKET: The Glen has claimed a resounding nine-wicket victory against Rockhampton Brothers in its Round 6 Capricorn Challenge match at the weekend.

Back at their Sun Valley Oval home after playing in Rockhampton in the previous round, The Glen lost the toss with Brothers, who decided to bat first on a hard and flat wicket.

However, winning the toss was the only victory the visitors could claim on Saturday, as they crumbled to be all out for 116.

Minus captain David Heymer, representative all-rounder Sam Lowry and middle order batsman Jason Seng, The Glen had its back against the wall before a ball was bowled.

Stand-in skipper Greg Purdon, who had only captained the side on one previous occasion, was impressed with how his side conducted themselves with both bat and ball.

"It was a very good bowling performance and we were missing a lot of batsmen,” Purdon said.

"Harry Rideout took three wickets and bowled really well. There were others with two wickets each, but every bowler picked up a wicket.”

Not wasting any time during its run chase, The Glen picked off Brothers' total in only 14 overs, claiming a vital double bonus point in the process.

Eric Fourie (65 not out) and Carson Jones (32) led the way for the Glen, which will welcome back big-name players for next weekend's clash against BITS.

Meanwhile, an understrength BITS side has fallen against Gracemere in Round 7 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

BITS had to call upon a large contingent of its reserve grade side for the match at BITS Oval, forcing the reserves to forfeit their match as a result.

Winning the toss and batting first, BITS posted a competitive score of 161 from its 40 overs, requiring Gracemere to score at 4.05 runs per over to claim victory.

However, with four of its front-line bowlers missing, BITS was unable to restrict the visitors, who chased down the target in the 33rd over.

BITS captain Terry Sawyer led from the front with a top score of 75, while Nigel Fritz chipped in with a valuable 35.

BITS' Nigel Fritz scored 35 runs. Paul Braven GLA081016CRICKET

"161 is a total you can defend but you have to take early wickets to do so,” Sawyer said.

"We were about 1-120 with 15 overs to go but fell away.

"We're slowly improving with the bat and considering a lot of guys came up from reserve grade I think we did reasonably well from what people were expecting.”

BITS was unable to restrict Gracemere's opening batsmen, who got off to a sizzling start during the run chase.

"They started off pretty quick and reached 70 off

the first 10 over with no wickets down, so it was

hard to peg them back with four regular bowlers missing,” Sawyer said.

"We only took one wicket and dropped a few catches which didn't help.”

Terry Sawyer of BITS Cricket Club. Matt Taylor GLA111117CRIC

Sawyer says the team would have to rely on some of its reserve grade players for the remainder of the season.

"The way the year is going we usually have a core group of between five to six players but three we're away this week at Schoolies,” he said.

"It was good to restrict them to the win without a bonus point.”