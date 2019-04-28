'A good time': Hospital auxiliary fashion parade a 'success'

GLADSTONE Hospital Auxiliary members are amazed by how much support their Annual Easter Fashion Parade received.

Over $5600 was raised at the event, which will go towards the cost of a Sara Plus Advanced Standing and Raising Aid.

Honorary treasurer Jenny McLeod said the money gave the auxiliary a big boost.

"We were overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses and individuals, too numerous to name, for their wonderful contributions to the day," Ms McLeod said.

The raising aid is on its way to the Gladstone Region.

"It been ordered so it just depends on how long it takes to come," Ms McLeod said.

Ms McLeod said last Wednesday's event was a "roaring success" with a full house.

"We had our mini cent sale but it was really big," she said.

"We were just overwhelmed with prizes and it was amazing."

Ms McLeod described the atmosphere as jovial and full of laughter.

"It was very friendly. There was a lot of talking and a lot of noise.

"It was really pumped up and everyone was having a good time."

Last month Ms McLeod told The Observer the raising aid would help patients who had knee, back and leg surgeries.

"Instead of having to have two or three nurses helping to lift a patient, one nurse can roll this device up to them," she said.

"It raises (the patient) up to standing position from a chair."

The aid can also be used by patients for walking rehabilitation.

Ms McLeod thanks everyone who attended or helped with the day.

"We had many businesses and individuals who donated gifts and prizes," she said.