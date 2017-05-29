27°
A good shot in the arm for Gladstone community

Emily Pidgeon
| 29th May 2017 4:59 PM
GRANT: Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Kerry Blackman is happy with funding.
GRANT: Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Kerry Blackman is happy with funding.

VITAL funding has been given to Gidarjil Development Corporation to help with the recovery from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The Gidarjil Sea Rangers will employ 10 trainees and one supervisor for six months, a project funded by the $10 million Skilling Queenslanders for Work disaster recovery package.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was pleased to see the first of these funds being given to the local organisation.

"Gidarjil will receive $224,600 to assist 10 people in gaining a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management while contributing to the much-needed recovery efforts, carrying out rehabilitation and revegetation works in the Gladstone area,” he said.

Trainees will work with Gladstone authorities, providing a labour force to carry out essential flood relief activities across the coastal regions.

The efforts will see removal of debris and weed eradication.

Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Kerry Blackman said Gidarjil was honoured to be chosen to deliver the program in Gladstone.

"This investment amounts to continuing recognition by the Queensland Government of the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to the Queensland workforce,” he said.

"Gidarjil's traditional knowledge of sea county coupled with current Certificate I training is the perfect mix for the success of the project.

"It is also a good shot in the arm for the Gladstone economy.”

Skilling Queenslanders for Work provides skills development, training and job opportunities to unemployed or disadvantaged Queenslanders for up to six months on community projects.

"(It's) a continuation of similar highly successful traineeship programs previously delivered by Gidarjil and will lead to sustainable employment for our people,” Mr Blackman said.

