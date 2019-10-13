’A Godsend’: Crab classic sponsors PhD

Robert Kerr (centre) has been awarded a scholarship from the Tannum Crab Classic to complete his PhD at CQU. (pictured) Brenda Smith, Robert Kerr and Tracey Alexander.

Robert Kerr (centre) has been awarded a scholarship from the Tannum Crab Classic to complete his PhD at CQU. (pictured) Brenda Smith, Robert Kerr and Tracey Alexander.

WITHOUT the Tannum Crab Classic, important research into the legal field. may have never occurred.

Robert Kerr has been able to start a PhD thanks to a $10,000 scholarship to Central Queensland University sponsored by the classic.

Mr Kerr completed his law degree with first class honours in 2016 but has been unable to find work. Since 2009 he has had five back operations, the most recent leaving him paralysed – which ultimately led to his disability.

He’s had a hip replacement, suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and has damaged shoulders causing chronic pain.

“I get cortisone injections three or four times a year just to manage the pain,” he said.

After a referral to a neurologist in February 2015, examinations and MRIs, he was advised it was inoperable.

Since then he has had limited balance and has trouble walking any distance and must use an aid.

Despite this Mr Kerr was keen to continue working.

“I just don’t feel I was ready to sit back. That’s why I wanted to do something that I could provide some benefit to society using my mental ability,” he said.

“This has definitely been a godsend.”

The scholarship funding will help him afford his own transport. His PhD will explore powers given to the Queensland Coordinator- general that allow actions for some projects to be lawful while others are unlawful.

His intention is to develop proposals to the Justice Department and the Attorney-General.

The money was raised at the 10th anniversary of the Tannum Crab Classic earlier this year. Chairman Ernie Vaughan said the event funded $20,000 towards two university scholarships for people living with a disability.

“Combine that with the additional funds raised for charity organisations and the event generated close to $35,000 directly back to the local Gladstone region.” Mr Vaughan said.

Gladstone Community Linking Agency has auspiced the TCC Family Fun Day since 2017, in that time they have been able to facilitate equipment to children in the region with a disability.

The process will begin again next month for the second scholarship.

GCLA will advise when applications open for 2020.