A getaway that's not so far away

GET OUT THERE: According to the Gladstone Area Water Board, over two million barramundi have been released into the lake.

WANT to get some peace and quiet and soak up spectacular natural beauty?

Just a short drive from Gladstone Central, picturesque Lake Awoonga offers a great day out on the water.

Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire, based right on the shore of the lake, hires out boats, (with no boating licence required) kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.

"You've got mountain ranges, beautiful calm waters, when the wind is not blowing, and (plenty of) wildlife to see (plus) great fishing,” said Nigel Trezise, owner of LA Boating and Leisure Hire.

Lake Awoonga is stocked with barramundi, mangrove jack and saratoga, Mr Trezise says. There's also plenty of catfish for an easy catch.

There is a plethora of birdlife at the lake including ospreys nesting, the aptly named pretty-face wallabies, and sometimes, even wild horses.

The Gladstone Area Water Board has installed gazebos on the lake edge, with free barbecues.

LA Boating and Leisure Hire runs a small kiosk with cold drinks and snacks.

If you are after a barbecue you will need to stock up in Gladstone.

Note: if you are travelling to the lake by car, only rely on Google maps. Other mapping programs have led people to a dead end.