DAZZLING: Bespoke jeweller Miranda Manifold is bringing her gemstone collection to Gecko Valley Winery, Gladstone.
DAZZLING: Bespoke jeweller Miranda Manifold is bringing her gemstone collection to Gecko Valley Winery, Gladstone.
A gem of a show on offer this weekend

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Feb 2019 7:47 AM
RENOWNED bespoke jeweller and gemmologist Miranda Manifold is returning to Gladstone to showcase her most diverse collection as part of a hands-on seminar.

'Alternative Gemstones and Shapes to the Big 3' will run this weekend at Gecko Valley Winery, providing an opportunity to experience gemstone alternatives to diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

Ms Manifold said the seminar was about opening the mind to gemstones that are less commercial and can be tailored to an individual's tastes.

"Think shape, think colour, think alternative," Ms Manifold said.

"When we're talking about alternative gems to the big three, we've got alternative cuts, alternative ways to use the stone so you don't have to have one in the middle and one either side.

"There are gems that can be alternative to anything you like, but if it's not suitable for wearing for a long time on the hand, you have to wear it somewhere else, as in the neck or the ears because it's protected.

 

Bespoke jeweller Miranda Manifold is bringing her newest gemstone collection to Gecko Valley Winery, Gladstone.
Bespoke jeweller Miranda Manifold is bringing her newest gemstone collection to Gecko Valley Winery, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA220219GEMS

"It's about education and showing what's possible."

Pieces will be available to purchase over the weekend but Ms Manifold says anyone is welcome to peruse and learn.

The free event is on Saturday 2-4.30pm and Sunday 10.30am-1pm. To book a place, phone 49790400.

gemstones jewellery what's on winery
