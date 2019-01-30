Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A still from the CCTV footage of a Melbourne man confronting the youths. He has spent an eye-watering amount of money to protect his property from gangs threatening his family. Picture: Nine
A still from the CCTV footage of a Melbourne man confronting the youths. He has spent an eye-watering amount of money to protect his property from gangs threatening his family. Picture: Nine
Crime

‘Vulgar threats’: House under siege by gangs

30th Jan 2019 7:34 AM

A FURIOUS Melbourne man has spent an eye-watering amount of money to protect his property from gangs threatening his family.

Chelsea resident Frank and his partner Jade have hired armed guards at a cost of $1000 per day, following a string of confrontations with gang members outside their home in the city's southeast.

"I'm not gonna stand and just let it happen," Frank told Nine's A Current Affair.

 

Frank is spending $1000 per day on armed guards to protect his home. Picture: Nine
Frank is spending $1000 per day on armed guards to protect his home. Picture: Nine

He said he initially confronted the youths with a baseball bat after they smashed his car and made threatening comments towards him and his partner.

CCTV footage shows Frank surrounded by a large group of youths, brandishing the bat to get rid of them.

He claimed they later returned in larger numbers.

"(The bat) deterred them for a little bit, but when they came back - how do you stop 30 blokes having a go at you?"

The couple alleged the group threw glass bottles and furniture at Frank and his family, with his partner Jade getting injured.

"They come in numbers and they're just so angry," she said. "They say they're going to kill us - really vulgar things."

 

Jade said the gang threatened to kill the couple and made other vulgar remarks. Picture: Nine
Jade said the gang threatened to kill the couple and made other vulgar remarks. Picture: Nine

The issues with youth crime were initially around the St Kilda foreshore, but an increased police presence and the installation of new CCTV cameras has seen the violence move across the coast to the suburb of Chelsea and surrounding areas.

"Members of the public can hire private security guards to monitor a private residence," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The security guards would obviously need to be appropriately licensed (in this case Armed Guard) to be armed with pistols."

More Stories

Show More
confrontation crime editors picks gangs melbourne security guards

Top Stories

    Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

    premium_icon Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

    News The unusual 'water front' property lies in an enterprise precinct. This means it can be used commercially too.

    Dad lucky to avoid time in prison for police assault

    premium_icon Dad lucky to avoid time in prison for police assault

    News "Whenever police attended these situations it's always dangerous.”

    Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

    premium_icon Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

    News Cr Kahn Goodluck is singing homemade tunes to start a conversation.

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport plus exclusive rewards