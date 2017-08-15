A fun event with a serious message

CASH FOR CAUSE: Tash Peckett and Lisa Limpus do their bit for the Treadmill Challenge.

IN THE space of 24 hours work, Anytime Fitness Biloela, raised $3300 for charity.

Nearly 300 Anytime Fitness clubs Australia-wide undertook the Treadmill Challenge to raise funds for Suicide Prevention Australia.

Participants at Any Time Fitness Biloela manned one treadmill from 6pm Friday July 28 to 6pm Saturday July 29, assigning themselves to different time slots throughout the 24 hour period.

"One lady (Brooke McCrohon) ran just short of 10km for an hour, mind you that was at about 1am in the morning,” Lisa Limpus, personal trainer and event organiser, said.

Ms Limpus stayed in the gym for the full 24 hours foregoing sleep, but kept company by friends and other challenge participants.

For her, as for many members of the community, the cause was a personal one.

Ms Limpus has gone through her own battle with depression and suicide.

"I had a really rough couple of years where everything was going wrong for me, I had bad depression, I just couldn't see a way out,” she said.

She said suicide is a difficult issue for people to get their heads around "unless you've walked that road and been in the position, you don't see any light in the tunnel.”

She hopes to see the stigma around mental illness dropped but believes we are not there yet.

"People don't see (depression) as a chemical imbalance on the brain, there are a fair amount of people who still see it as weak,” she said.

Ms Limpus said the Biloela community really got behind Anytime Fitness for this challenge.

The Biloela rugby club donated $1000 straight up in cash and Ms Limpus said most of the rest of donations "was people actually walking in, knocking on the door of the gym”.