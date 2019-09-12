A fresh start to spring

SPRING CHANGE: Tanya Williams has recently joined LOCATIONS Estate Agents as a Sales Specialist. Tanya has been involved in real estate in the Gladstone region for over 27 years.

SPRING CHANGE: Tanya Williams has recently joined LOCATIONS Estate Agents as a Sales Specialist. Tanya has been involved in real estate in the Gladstone region for over 27 years.

A FAMILIAR face of Gladstone real estate has made a fresh start this spring and she’s encouraging potential sellers to think and act the same way.

Experienced sales specialist and auctioneer Tanya Williams has made the switch to Locations Estate Agents after stints at other agencies in the Gladstone region.

Well informed when it comes to local values, changing market conditions, pricing, promotional strategy and matching consumers to property, Ms Williams began a new chapter of her 27-year career this week.

While admitting that she’s always had “the gift of the gab”, Ms Williams didn’t begin her career in real estate.

“I was a nurse when I left school and did 10 years of nursing before I got an introduction into real estate,” Ms Williams said.

“I moved from Noosa to Agnes Water in 1992.

There was a real estate agent that came to town and wanted to set up an agency… they didn’t want to do it and asked if I would be interested.

“I thought I’d give it a go but nobody told me at the time there was a dropout of 90 per cent when you first start in real estate.

“But I kept going and very much enjoy it.”

Having made her own fresh start to spring, Ms Williams has hit the ground running this week and says now is the time for potential sellers to do the same in a market slowly climbing its way back out of a much-publicised slump. “Spring is a lovely time because it’s coming closer to the end of the year so people are looking at whether they are moving or not moving or taking other jobs,” she said.

“So they’re thinking ‘if we sell our home now then next year we can do this’.

“It’s a nice time to do it - your gardens are looking fresh, your home is looking fresh after a spring clean – all that fits the criteria and makes it easier.

“It makes it easier when the gardens are looking good – mind you there’s no rain at the moment. It’s normally a nice time of year to be putting a property on the market.

“Doing it at this time of year usually gets it sold by Christmas so you can move on and do the next new thing you want to do in the new year.”