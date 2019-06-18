A fresh start for Toolooa St Foodworks

NEW OWNERSHIP: meet the new owners of the Toolooa St Foodworks, Serey Pao and Sam Pao.

NEW OWNERSHIP: meet the new owners of the Toolooa St Foodworks, Serey Pao and Sam Pao. Jessica Perkins

THE new owners of the Toolooa St Foodworks would like the community to know they are still open and are looking forward to a fresh start.

Previously, the business was known as Foodworks Toolooa, but is now known as Foodworks South Gladstone.

Sam and Serey Pao have been the landlords of the premises for 15 years and now, as the new owners of Foodworks South Gladstone, they are excited to bring joy back into the lives of local shoppers.

The Toolooa St Foodworks closed their doors for a few days last week due to a change of ownership, but re-opened their doors last Thursday.

Mr and Mrs Pao relocated from Brisbane to take over the business and have received fantastic support and feedback so far from the community.

Mrs Pao said beforehand, she never knew what to expect.

"I just want to help as much as I can,” she said.

Mr and Mrs Pao want the community to feel reassured that they will still be seeing familiar, friendly faces around their local grocery shop.

"Our main focus ... (is) to get it all up and running and be able to have the community coming back and happy,” Mrs Pao said.

Mr Pao said they are passionate about reaching the community and ensuring that their needs are met.

Community members can expect to see full shelves very soon.

Mrs Pao said customers have been very happy to hear that news and for some, the reason for that is because "this is the store that they rely on.”

"We are very excited to go and put it back to the local community,” Mr Pao said.

Long-time family friends Pauline and Martin Booker have supported the Pao's through the change of ownership period.

Mrs Booker said they are very proud of the Pao's for their determination to succeed.

"The feedback from the customers over the last few days has been phenomenal,” she said.

"That's all they are looking at - the positivity.”