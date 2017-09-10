A fresh, clean path ahead for Christie-Lee

STAR WORKER: Christie-Lee Donald has completed her traineeship for her certificate III in sterilisation services with the Mater Hospital.

CHRISTIE-Lee Donald hardly recognises the troubled teen without career ambitions she once was.

Admitting high school was "not for her", she graduated Year 10 and turned her focus to the workforce, gaining employment in retail and cleaning.

But, she said she wanted more.

Now, the 22-year-old has completed a 12-month traineeship in a field she never imagined she would love, the health industry.

Ms Donald was the first person in central Queensland to complete the certificate III in sterilisation services without prior studies.

Christie-Lee Donald loves her chosen career path. Tegan Annett

Surprised by her enjoyment of studying, the passionate and driven young woman has aspirations to further her studies within the health industry.

She completed the course with Gladstone Mater Hospital, where she now works full time.

The traineeship and employment were arranged through job services provider Community Solutions.

"When I was a teenager I thought I knew best ... I was hanging out in the wrong scene," she said.

"For me I had no general direction in my career pathway."

Christie-Lee Donald has completed her traineeship for her certificate III in sterilisation services with the Mater Hospital. Tegan Annett

The former Biloela resident moved to Gladstone three years ago in search of a fresh start.

"I was so unhappy in what I was doing," she said.

"I was 20 and I felt like I had no idea what I was going to do.

"If it wasn't for that phone call (from Community Solutions) I have no idea what I'd be doing today."

Mater Hospital executive officer Sue Thurbon said it was one way they were investing in the region.

Boasting everyone was "so proud" of Ms Donald, she said her achievement was one to celebrate.

"It's a very technical role and you need specific skills," Ms Thurbon said.

Ms Donald added, "I treat every instrument like it's going to be used on a loved one".