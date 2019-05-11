New Matrix movie in the works

Keanu Reeves has confirmed that another instalment of The Matrix is happening. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Over a year ago broke the story that a reboot of was in the works and that studio Warner Bros. was developing the project, but that it might be without the original directors, the Wachowski siblings.

Two months ago, amid further rumours that The Matrix would be getting a revisit, original Matrix screenwriter Zak Penn took to Twitter to clarify the reports.

Now, it's been reported that John Wick Chapter 3 director Chad Stahelski told Yahoo Movies UK that the Wachowski siblings are working on a fourth instalment.

A year ago, THR said they were not involved with the project.

"I'm super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they're expanding what we all love," said Stahelski.

The Matrix, about humans living in a simulated reality, was released in 1999. Keanu Reeves says he would like to be involved in the reboot. Picture: Supplied

He didn't mention whether or not they were eyeing him as director, or if they'd direct the project themselves. But Stahelski did add, "And if they wanted help, I would absolutely put down whatever I was doing to help them."

Director Chad Stahelski, who was a stunt double for Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, has confirmed that the films will be revisited. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images/Carl F. Bucherer

It could be a good partnership. Stahelski worked as a stunt double for Keanu Reeves on the original trilogy and stayed close ever since, Stahelski offering Reeves the starring role in his trilogy of John Wick films.

When asked if he would return to his role as Neo, Reeves, 54, told Yahoo: "That would be a gift. I wouldn't say no to that. Yeah."

But would the role of Neo be beyond the actor's scope today, 20 years on?

"I think when you get to revisit a story and continue to tell a story, you're bringing in the past and the work that you've done.

So for me, it's about placing the emotional state of where you are into who the character is. How do they feel? How do they think? And then putting on the suit, if the costume really becomes the exterior that you fill in."

In case you don't know it, Reeves' character died at the end of the original trilogy, but the film's final scenes left it open to the possibility that Neo could return.