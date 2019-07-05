'A few issues': Yacht Club responds about reduced hours

The Gladstone Yacht Club is operating under restricted hours while it undergoes renovations and financial restructuring.

PEOPLE wanting to visit Gladstone Yacht Club will only be able to attend the iconic venue three days a week until further notice.

Management this week placed a sign at the club's front entry advising its new opening hours.

"Due to the restructure and renovations of the club, we are now closed upstairs to the public until further notice," the sign reads.

"We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We thank everyone for supporting the club."

The club will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sundays, with the exception of this Saturday (July 6) when it hosts functions.

Gladstone Yacht Club acting manager Martin ten Bensel, who has been involved with the club for nearly 30 years, said the partial closure was due to the club's restructure and renovation.

Mr ten Bensel was hopeful the club's issues would be resolved by the end of the month.

"We've got three functions on (Saturday, July 6) so to commit to those with the resources we've got we won't be able to open to the public," Mr ten Bensel said.

"There's a few issues with the management of the club at the moment and we are reducing our service and getting through with the staff we have.

"It will be resolved by the end of the month and the committee will make an announcement when the time is appropriate."

In April, Port Curtis Sailing Club commodore Marina Hobbs told The Observer she was optimistic the yacht club, which was built 1949-59, would ride out the storm of uncertainty.

The club's closure hasn't gone unnoticed by the community with a number of readers expressing their disappointment at not being able to attend the venue.

One reader described himself as "a disappointed visitor" after driving from Cairns with his wife to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their Gladstone-based daughter.

"I feel for the employees trying to support themselves and families," he said.

Another reader said he went to attend the club's Thursday trivia night only to find the club was closed.

Mr ten Bensel said the club would host a committee meeting on July 14.