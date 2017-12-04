Family tragedy inspires love for young couple

Alyssa-Jane Gale and Parkah Gale were married at Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Alyssa-Jane Gale and Parkah Gale were married at Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Strong Images

A SAD day became a happy day for Parkah Gale, 25, and his partner Alyssa-Jane Gale, 21, on August 18 last year when Mr Gale proposed to Alyssa-Jane the day his father died.

The couple, who were together for more than a year, married at Tondoon Botanic Gardens before 70 of their closets family and friends in October.

It was what Mrs Gale described as a "nice and simple" wedding after family tragedy.

Mrs Gale had met Mr Gale's father about eight times before he died.

She said her husband felt like it was the perfect time to propose and to have his dad with him "in that kind of way".

Mr Gale said his aunt was going to give him a family heirloom ring.

"But I didn't think it was the kind of ring that I'd like to give her," he said.

"I ended up going for (his aunt's) ring. I wanted to turn a very sad day into a celebration as well."

The Botanic Gardens seemed a perfect place to get hitched, with easy access for the couple's family and friends.

SAD TURNED HAPPY: Alyssa-Jane Gale, 21, and Parkah Gale, 25, got married at Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens on October 7. Strong Images

"We're not over the top kind of people, so we wanted something laid back where all our friends and family can join," Mrs Gale said.

Mr Gale said his father would have wanted grandchildren and the couple, who first met at Mieplace in Gladstone, now hope to have at least three children.

The Gales will jet off to Phuket for their honeymoon and first wedding anniversary.