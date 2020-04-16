Menu
Gladstone RSL sub branch president Harry Tattersall at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony held at Anzac Park, Gladstone.
A familiar tune for ANZAC DAY

Nick Gibbs
nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobsever.com.au
16th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
DAWN on Anzac Day will have a familiar tune despite COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Gladstone RSL Sub Branch president Harry Tattersall said the new regulations would not take away from the objectives of the day.

"That is to remember those heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice by sacrificing their lives in the name of Australia, and pay reverence to those still living," he said.

The sub branch will support the national approach for residents to stand in their front yards or driveways at 6am for a moment of silence.

"I know of some bugle players who will sound the Last Post at this time, I have always said that we have the best community spirit," Mr Tattersall said.

Sub branch secretary Peter Young said some RSL members were disappointed they couldn't go and honour their mates as they had done in years past, but the plan for 2020 was a good compromise.

He said some of the members who got together regularly for a few beers were starting to feel the pinch of social-distancing measures.

