A fairytale prize for Gladstone newly weds

CAPTURED MOMENTS: Newlyweds Wayne and Kristy Kaestner were able to have their dream BoHo/Rustic theme wedding thanks to Strong Images wedding hub. Strong Images

IT WAS a beautiful day for Wayne and Kristy Kaestner to share their vows of marriage and have a dream wedding with help from Strong Images wedding hub.

"We won the Wedding Showcase last year off Strong Images and our day was absolutely amazing," Kristy said.

"Everything went perfect and it was like a big family and friends reunion we haven't seen for ages."

The Gladstone couple, who were married last Saturday locally, won the first ever Strong Images wedding hub Wedding Showcase to help give couples the opportunity for a fairytale marriage.

Strong Images owner Brenda Oglesby-Strong was excited about helping a couple get a dream wedding.

"We shot the photography and videography and did the decorations for the ceremony and reception," Brenda said.

"The couple had a great time and we want to take away the stress of planning so the bride and groom can enjoy the day."