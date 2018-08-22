Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAPTURED MOMENTS: Newlyweds Wayne and Kristy Kaestner were able to have their dream BoHo/Rustic theme wedding thanks to Strong Images wedding hub.
CAPTURED MOMENTS: Newlyweds Wayne and Kristy Kaestner were able to have their dream BoHo/Rustic theme wedding thanks to Strong Images wedding hub. Strong Images
News

A fairytale prize for Gladstone newly weds

Glen Porteous
by
22nd Aug 2018 9:05 AM

IT WAS a beautiful day for Wayne and Kristy Kaestner to share their vows of marriage and have a dream wedding with help from Strong Images wedding hub.

"We won the Wedding Showcase last year off Strong Images and our day was absolutely amazing," Kristy said.

"Everything went perfect and it was like a big family and friends reunion we haven't seen for ages."

The Gladstone couple, who were married last Saturday locally, won the first ever Strong Images wedding hub Wedding Showcase to help give couples the opportunity for a fairytale marriage.

Strong Images owner Brenda Oglesby-Strong was excited about helping a couple get a dream wedding.

"We shot the photography and videography and did the decorations for the ceremony and reception," Brenda said.

"The couple had a great time and we want to take away the stress of planning so the bride and groom can enjoy the day."

Related Items

botanical gardens botanic garden botanic gardens granite ridge gardens japanese tea house strong images wedding showcase wedding showcase hub
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dolls help heal Gladstone mum's postnatal depression

    Dolls help heal Gladstone mum's postnatal depression

    News A New Auckland mum has a collection of a dozen dolls

    Midwife testifies at inquest into Gladstone baby's death

    Midwife testifies at inquest into Gladstone baby's death

    Health 'I slipped, fell to my knees and the baby had come out of my hands'.

    Company buys $1.5m of property for Agnes projects

    Company buys $1.5m of property for Agnes projects

    Property Stockwell has launched two new residential projects.

    GEA forced to wait on $300k project decision

    GEA forced to wait on $300k project decision

    News Funding request for Interactive Visual Walkway put on hold.

    Local Partners